Supreme Court Grants Arnab Goswami Interim Protection For 3 Weeks

The court also stayed all FIRs against Goswami, except the one filed in Nagpur.

The court said that, according to ANI, that he could move an anticipatory bail application in three weeks.

The Supreme Court on Friday, in an interim order, granted three weeks of protection to Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami and said there will be no coercive action against him during this time.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah passed the order while listening to a writ petition filed by Goswami.

Goswami had approached the Supreme Court on Thursday against the FIRs filed against him for his remarks on Congress President Sonia Gandhi over the Palghar lynching. Complaints were filed against Goswami in Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.

According to Bar and Bench, Goswami wanted a stay on any action against him based on these complaints. The report says that the petition was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution for the protection fundamentals rights under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21.

The petition also said that since it was filed in many different states, he would not be able to present himself in all the courts.

Goswami had sharply criticised Sonia Gandhi saying, ”“Would Sonia Gandhi have been quiet if Muslim preachers or Christian saints had been killed instead of Hindu sants. She’s quiet today, but I think she feels happy that Hindu sants were killed in a state where Congress has a stake in the government. She will send a report to Italy about the fact that she is getting Hindu sants killed in Maharashtra,” he added.