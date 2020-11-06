No Relief To Arnab Goswami From Bombay High Court

Hindustan Times via Getty Images People protest in Patna on Thursday after Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A division bench of Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the case of the arrest of the Republic TV editor in chief Arnab Goswami.

Maharashtra police had arrested Goswami on November 4 from his residence in Mumbai in a case of abetment to the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

A Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Raigad district had sent him on 14 days of judicial custody on Wednesday, after which Goswami moved the Bombay high court for interim bail.

Arnab Goswami Arrest: Court Order Contradicts Maharashtra Govt’s Claims On Reopening Suicide Case

Goswami was represented in the high court by senior counsel Harish Salve, who argued that the whole case is mala fide and demanded the quashing of the FIR.

The division bench of justice S.S. Shinde and justice M.S Karnik heard all the sides including Akshata Naik, the wife of deceased Anvay Naik, and adjourned the matter till 12 pm on Saturday.

HuffPost India had reported earlier on Friday how the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Alibag town in Raigad district of Maharashtra had termed the case prima facie illegal, contradicting two top Maharashtra ministers who had claimed that the case was reopened after a court’s order.

Salve cited the Alibag CJM’s observations before the Bombay High Court on Friday.