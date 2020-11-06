Arnab Goswami Arrest: Court Order Contradicts Maharashtra Govt’s Claims On Reopening Suicide Case

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami in police van at Alibag court on November 4

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: The Chief Judicial Court Magistrate of Alibaug in Raigad observed on Friday that the Maharashtra police did not take permission from the courts before reopening the case against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami.

Goswami was arrested on Nov 4, 2020, in connection with an abetment to suicide case first registered in 2018 and closed the following year.

The Chief Judicial Court Magistrate’s observations, which were made in a remand order passed on Wednesday, contradict two senior cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet - Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Transport Minister Anil Parab.

Parab had told HuffPost India on Wednesday that Goswami’s arrest was premised on an earlier order by an Alibaug magistrate court.

Parab had reiterated the same in interviews he gave to Marathi news channels on the same day Goswami was arrested.

“It is important to understand that the investigation into the 2018 suicide case of Anvay Naik was reopened after the court’s orders,” said Parab, who is a senior leader of Shiv Sena and a close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had also claimed that the case was reopened on the court’s orders.

“No one is bigger than law and Maharashtra police will act as per law. It’s true that the case was closed but Mrs. Naik moved to court to reopen it. The court granted her permission,” Maharashtra home minister had told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Akshata Naik, wife of Anvay Naik, did not respond to the calls and messages from HuffPost India.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who had threatened to launch a protest to get justice for the Naik family and had also raised a question over Anvay Naik’s death in Maharashtra assembly, told HuffPost India on Wednesday that this case was reopened on the orders of the same court which accepted its closure report.

“ Anvay Naik’s wife approached the same court and secured the orders to reopen the case,” Sarnaik had said.