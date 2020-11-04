'This Is A Threat': Critics Slams Smriti Irani's Reply To A Journalist's Tweet

NurPhoto via Getty Images Union minister Smriti Irani looks on during an event in Mumbai on 16 January 2020.

Union minister Smriti Irani was sharply criticised by Twitter users and journalists on Wednesday for her response to a columnist’s tweet on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest.

Soon after the arrest, Irani had tweeted that if those in the free press didn’t stand up in support of Goswami, then they were “tactically in support of fascism”.

Irani was among several Union cabinet ministers who condemned Goswami’s arrest by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday in a 2018 case of abetment to suicide.

Many pointed out that Union ministers have never rushed so swiftly to condemn a journalist’s arrest as they did with Goswami’s.

In fact, the Union government was recently lambasted by the Human Rights Watch for its use of “authoritarian tactics against outspoken critics and journalists”.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called out the “selective outrage” of BJP and sections of the government on the issue.

While the Editors Guild of India condemned Goswami’s “sudden arrest”, Mumbai Mirror columnist Supriya Nair was among many who pointed out that Goswami had used his TV channel to fan hate speech and spread false news.