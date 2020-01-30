BJP's Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma Banned From Campaigning After Hate Speech

The Election Commission on Thursday banned BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi elections for 72 hours and Parvesh Verma for 96 hours.

This comes after Thakur encouraged incendiary slogans at a rally on Monday. The Commission had issued a show-cause notice to both on Tuesday, saying prima facie the remarks had the “potential of disturbing communal harmony”.

The poll body also ordered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to remove Thakur and Verma from the list of star campaigners until further notice.