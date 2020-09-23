FIR Against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap After Complaint From Actor Payal Ghosh

A rape case has been registered against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harassment earlier this week and registered a formal complaint with the police on Tuesday.

PTI reported that Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kashyap at the Versova police station on Tuesday night.

The report said that it was after Ghosh visited the police station with her lawyer Nitin Satpute.

Satpute went on Twitter and said, “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC,

@iampayalghosh @ANI”