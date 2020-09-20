Actor Payal Ghosh Accuses Director Anurag Kashyap Of Sexual Harassment

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment that took place 2015 in a tweet, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against him.
Kashyap has denied the accusations.
Ghosh took to Twitter and said, ”@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”
On Sunday, Ghosh told ANI, “He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn’t mean the person is prepared for anything.”
Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has asked Ghosh to send them a formal complaint.
“Last night I saw a tweet in which Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2015. This is shocking. I tweeted back at her saying if she wants to complain, she can send a detail complaint to me. We will take up the matter with the police. We stand with her. Till the matter reaches the court, I want Payal Ghosh to know, that the National Commission for Women stand with her,” Sharma said in a video message that was published on the NCW Twitter handle.
Kashyap has, in a series of tweets, denied the allegations. He said, “Neither have I ever behaved like this, nor do I condone such behaviour. In the video, you can figure how true the allegations are. Otherwise, just love and good wishes for you. Apologies for replying to you in Hindi for your accusations in English”.