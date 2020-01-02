Anti-CAA Protest Calendar: Rallies Planned In First Week Of 2020

ASSOCIATED PRESS A student holds a placard during a protest against CAA in front of India Gate war memorial, in New Delhi, Jan. 1, 2020.

Across India, lakhs of people ushered in the New Year at demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the enthusiasm has far from dimmed.

Protests have been ongoing in various parts of the country for nearly three weeks since the Narendra Modi-led government passed legislation. Combined with opposition to a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), many Indians fear the law will discriminate against Muslims in India and chip away at India’s secular constitution.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

The New Year protests

In New Delhi, at midnight, thousands joined the residents of Shaheen Bagh who have been on peaceful protests for 18 days now.

At Jamia Millia University, which was stormed by the Delhi police in December, the protest also saw poetry recitals and speeches.

At India Gate, protesters took a pledge to “save the Constitution”.