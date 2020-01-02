Anti-CAA Protest Calendar: Rallies Planned In First Week Of 2020

Across India, lakhs of people ushered in the New Year at demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the enthusiasm has far from dimmed.
Protests have been ongoing in various parts of the country for nearly three weeks since the Narendra Modi-led government passed legislation. Combined with opposition to a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), many Indians fear the law will discriminate against Muslims in India and chip away at India’s secular constitution.
The New Year protests
In New Delhi, at midnight, thousands joined the residents of Shaheen Bagh who have been on peaceful protests for 18 days now.
At Jamia Millia University, which was stormed by the Delhi police in December, the protest also saw poetry recitals and speeches.
At India Gate, protesters took a pledge to “save the Constitution”.
Reuters reported that Hyderabad had at least two small groups of demonstrators organising flash protests, to skirt police restrictions on larger gatherings.
Street-side poetry recitals, stand-up comedy, and music performances were held Mumbai and Kolkata.
In Kochi, lakhs gathered at Marine Drive to participate in the rally organised by Muslim organisations in the state.
Upcoming protests
Indefinite protests will continue at Shaheen Bagh and at Zakir Nagar. In Zakir Nagar, a silent candlelight protest is held every night for two hours.
Protest marches led by queer and trans people will be held in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on Friday.
Delhi’s march will start at 11 am from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, Kolkata’s march will begin at 3:30 pm from Shahid Minar to Keshav Bhavan and Chennai’s will begin at 4 pm from Chitra Theatre to Ramada Hotel, Egmore.
Several protests on Friday will also mark the birth anniversary of reformer and anti-caste activist Savitribai Phule.
Check out the tweet thread below for details:
In Bengaluru on January 5, the Bindi and Burqa protest will be held at the town hall where women will hold a vigil against the NPR, the NRC and the CAA. This will also observe Phule’s birth anniversary.
As more rallies and marches are planned, you can check out Feminism in India’s Google Document which will keep being updated with details.