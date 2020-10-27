Ankhi Das Steps Down As Facebook's Public Policy Director For India, South And Central Asia

Facebook Inc’s public policy director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, on Tuesday stepped down. In a statement, the company said she quit to pursue interests in public service.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years,” Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement, carried by PTI.