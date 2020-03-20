Let These Adorable Animal Livestreams Bring On The Warm And Fuzzies

We get it. It feels like complete pandemonium ever since the coronavirus outbreak began.

But don’t let existential dread grip you in its sharp talons just yet. Many furry, scaly and winged creatures have the magical ability to lift our spirits.

The internet is full of animal livestreams from parks, wildlife sanctuaries and more — and we’ve compiled a list of our favorites.

So watch manatees for a minute, or get totally engulfed by the cuteness of shelter dogs the next. You have the freedom to do whatever you want when it comes to viewing these livestreams — which is a bit of a relief during this restrictive time.

The Gathering Room At Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary In Mount Juliet, Tennessee