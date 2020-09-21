ANI Interviewed 'Farmers' Who 'Welcomed' The Farm Bill And Film Twitter Had The Same Joke

HuffPost India ANI's interview with farmers

In a bid to quell the negative press and burgeoning protests in Punjab and Haryana around BJP’s Farm Bills, two of which were passed in the Rajya Sabha amidst a furore raised by the opposition and BJP’s own ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the news agency ANI interviewed 4 farmers who voiced their support in favour of the Bill.

However, Twitter was quick to point out apparent similarities between the farmer’s interviewed and a particular scene from Dibakar Banerjee’s Khosla Ka Ghosla.

This was ANI’s original post:

Kanpur: Farmers in the district welcome the new agriculture reform bills.



"We welcome the farm bill but the central govt should think more about the farmers. They should exclude the role of middlemen & take steps to ensure that farmers don't commit suicide," say farmers. pic.twitter.com/SpzAKItsQx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2020

Pratik Sinha, founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, pointed out that ANI’s post gives out the impression that these are farmers from different parts of Kanpur district but all of them are sitting around the same tree.

Many also pointed out that the gamcha one farmer is wearing across his neck turns into a turban, placed on the head of another farmer.

ANI's tweet would make it seem like these are farmers from different parts of Kanpur district. Actually, they're all sitting around the same tree.



And how does one ascribe the same quote to multiple people? https://t.co/eFwrO04W8L pic.twitter.com/v3eCzeUpIN — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) September 21, 2020

In the next few hours, Film Twitter was reminded of the scene from Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla, where the greedy land shark Khurana (Boman Irani) is deceived by Khosla (Ranvir Shorey) and his family into buying a plot of land that originally belongs to the Fisheries Department.

The Khoslas conceive the plan as an act of revenge after being duped and blackmailed by Khurana earlier.

In a scene, when Khurana visits the land for an ‘inspection’, Khosla’s father (Anupam Kher) and some of their other friends from a theatre group wear the typical red gamcha and pretend to be labourers to make their act look genuine.

Twitter wasted no time in pointing out the similarities between Banerjee’s film and ANI’s reporting.

Don’t know why Reminds me of the Scene in Khosla Ka Ghosla where Boman Irani goes for Plot Inspection and meets the “Labourers” https://t.co/xSJiSHxFao — Joy (@Joydas) September 21, 2020

Khosla ka Ghosla



cc @AnupamPKher They are playing your movie :D https://t.co/8buMWYX8VB — M (@mloclam) September 21, 2020

Dear ANI, ye Khosla ka Ghosla mein ho chuka hai. pic.twitter.com/VFNtOOHcau — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) September 21, 2020

Paid actor ...😀 This is scene right out of “Khosla ka ghosla” movie — Ashima Singh (@AshimaSingh9) September 21, 2020