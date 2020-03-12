'Angrezi Medium' Review: Irrfan Is Charming, Dobriyal Hilarious, Film Regressive

Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium, starts off promisingly. In Rajasthan’s Udaipur, sweet-shop owner Champak Bansal (Irrfan), is a single parent, raising his daughter, Tarika (Radhika Madan), who’s at the cusp of turning 18. The two share an endearing, harmonious relationship that carries an emotional authenticity which Adajania establishes with great economy: within the film’s first 20 minutes or so.

Tarika is besotted with the thought of going abroad, a dream she’s harboured since she was a little girl. She’s an average student but through sheer determination, aces her finals which earn her a scholarship in a prestigious London university. However, her father, who’s embroiled in a legal battle with his brother over the name of the sweet shop - Ghaseetaram - unintentionally jeopardises that opportunity which means that if Tarika has to go abroad, it’d be at the family’s expense and not a school scholarship.

This is the film’s crux: small-town father vows to fulfil her daughter’s dream of graduating from a foreign university.

The depiction of the father-daughter bond, till the first half, is perhaps the only authentic part of Angrezi Medium, a film that progressively forgets the story it started out to tell and gets caught up in contrived sub-plots that are exhausting to bear and at times, cringeworthy to watch (Pankaj Tripathi is particularly wasted). Champak’s rivalry with his brother, played by an unfailingly delightful Deepak Dobriyal is entertaining at first but ultimately, gets repetitive and betrays its own arc: their rivalry is caused and solved with the kind of ease that you see in that viral Ambuja cement ad. It’s written solely for laughs, with no real thought on the coherence of the emotions of character.

As the action moves from Udaipur to London, a lot of highly unfathomable and poorly crafted sequences unfold: both Irrfan and Dobriyal’s characters get held up by British airport security and are eventually deported. Then they sneak back with an even more bizarre way, get confronted by a cop and yet are able to infiltrate the British capital posing as Pakistani citizens. Wait, what?

Once in London, Adajania and the film’s four writers - Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall, Sara Bodinar - lose complete hold of the screenplay, inventing complicated sub-plots that involve a bitter, single mother (Dimple Kapadia), a shady Indian dealer (Ranveer Shorey) and a cop who’s in a permanent state of angst (Kareena Kapoor Khan).

From a film that one thought would explore an evolving father-daughter bond and how the quest for youthful rebellion comes at the cost of losing emotional intimacy with parents, Angrezi Medium turns into farcical melodrama, with car-chases and fake agents and a deeply regressive climactic resolution that completely upends and dismantle the film’s libertarian idea.