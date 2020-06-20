Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Family’s ‘Wellbeing’

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, saying she split from the Hollywood star for her family’s “wellbeing”.

The Maleficent star said she continues to “focus on healing” their six children – three adopted and three biological – who she described as “very brave, very strong young people’”.

Angelina and Brad first got together after they starred in Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005.

SIPA USA/PA Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

They went on to marry in 2014 in the South of France before filing for divorce two years later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Speaking to Vogue Global Network, Angelina said: “I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.

“In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

The 45-year-old star was speaking ahead of World Refugee Day on 20 June and detailed her experiences of raising children from different backgrounds.

Angelina explained that she made sure that ‘adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are “positive words in our home”.

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours,” she said.

“When they are from another race and foreign land that mystery, that gift, is so full.

“For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honour them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”

SIPA USA/PA Images

Last year, Brad opened up about getting sober following the break down of his marriage.

Speaking with The New York Times, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor revealed he had sought the support of Alcoholics Anonymous group meetings to process the fallout from his highly-publicised divorce.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he said, adding that he attended AA meetings for a year and a half.