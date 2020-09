Former Model Amy Dorris Says Trump Sexually Assaulted Her At U.S. Open In 1997

A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in 1997, adding to the list of more than two dozen women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the last few decades.

Amy Dorris told The Guardian that Trump “shoved his tongue” down her throat and grabbed her butt and breasts outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York. Dorris and her then-boyfriend, media mogul Jason Binn, were guests in Trump’s box during the event.

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” Dorris told The Guardian.

“I don’t know what you call that when you’re sticking your tongue just down someone’s throat,” she added. “But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue.”

Dorris was 24 at the time. Trump was 51 and married to his second wife Marla Maples.

Trump’s legal team denied the allegation, telling The Guardian that there would have been more witnesses if the assault had occurred. They also suggested Dorris’ accusation was politically motivated.