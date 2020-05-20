Amphan Cylone In West Bengal Disrupts Shramik Special Trains; Higher Secondary Exam Dates Announced

NurPhoto via Getty Images A man wearing a protective mask during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in Kolkata,India on May 15,2020.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported six more deaths from Covid-19 and 136 new patients who tested positive. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that she will participate in the meeting of Opposition leaders on Friday at 3:00 pm called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Bengal government announced dates for the Class 12 board exams that had been postponed in light of the pandemic. Bengal also braces for Cyclone Amphan that will make landfall in Sunderbans on Wednesday afternoon. 1,637 fresh cases With 136 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, the number of active cases in West Bengal rose to 1,637. Of the six people who died of Covid-19 in the state, four were reported from Kolkata and one each from South 24 Parganas and Hooghly district. While the state put the death toll at 178, without counting the deaths of 72 coronavirus positive patients who had co-morbidities, but the union health ministry out the death toll at 250. The government bulletin said that 68 people had been discharged and the total number of recovered patients in the state was at 1,074. The total number of cases reported from the state was at 2,961.

Over 1 lakh tests The bulletin showed that with 8,712 samples tested on Tuesday, the state had carried out 1,02,282 tests, which was 1,136 tests per million people. If these numbers are to be believed, West Bengal has a positivity rate of 2.89% compared to 4% across the nation. The bulletin also said that the state had a discharge rate of 36.27%. Opposition meet Chief minister Banerjee confirmed on Tuesday that she will be attending the meeting of “like-minded” Opposition parties called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss solutions for the plight of migrants in the country who have been adversely affected because of the lockdown. The Indian Express quoted Banerjee as saying, “Yes, there will be a meeting of opposition parties on Friday evening through videoconferencing to discuss the present Covid-19 situation and the lockdown impact. I will be there.” The BJP in Bengal has repeatedly criticised the TMC government in the state for not doing enough for migrant workers from the state. The comments have come at a time when the Central government’s decision for a sudden lockdown meant that lakhs of migrants across the country were rendered jobless and had to take arduous journeys back to their home states — sometimes walking thousands of kilometres — because of the lack of transport.