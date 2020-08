Hindustan Times via Getty Images Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a Covid-19 preparedness review of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on June 15, 2020 in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being admitted to a hospital.

“My health is fine, but I am being admitted to a hospital on advice of doctors. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he tweeted.