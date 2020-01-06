Hindustan Times via Getty Images Home Minister Amit Shah addressing Bharatiya Janata Party's booth-level workers rally at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, on January 5, 2020 in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has finally spoken after violence broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday and students and teachers were brutally attacked by at least 50 masked people. Don’t be mistaken though, he hasn’t reacted to the violence or witnesses who claim that the Delhi Police, which reports to him, did nothing to rein in the violence.

The Home Minister again made promises for a sky-high Ram temple at Ayodhya, accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and talked about the Balakot strike.

When the protests against the CAA had first raged across the country in December and anger was growing over police brutality at students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Shah had addressed an election rally in Jharkhand and promised the construction of a “sky-high” Ram temple in Ayodhya within four months.

Ahead of the Delhi elections, the Home Minister was laying the foundation stone for the Delhi Cycle Walk on Monday and remained mum on the JNU violence.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

The Home Minister, instead, claimed some students had raised slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ and said they should be “sent to jail”. The Kejriwal government, he added, was not granting sanction to prosecute them. Shah was referring to the 2016 sedition case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Even on Sunday, he had accused Kejriwal of “favouring the tukde tukde” gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, according to PTI.