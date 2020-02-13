Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite his statement last month that Shaheen Bagh protesters “will rape, kill your sisters”, BJP MP Parvesh Verma was allowed to initiate a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. Even discounting the party’s tacit and active encouragement of leaders who made all attempts to polarise the Delhi electorate, Shah’s comments are ironic because, as Frontline has pointed out, the Home Minister led this hate campaign. At a rally in Delhi, he had said that people should press the EVM button with such anger that the protesters in Shaheen Bagh “feel the current”. When asked about his remark on Shaheen Bagh at the Times Now event, Shah said it wasn’t about actually electrocuting someone. “It’s a matter of explaining that victory (in elections) is related to an ideology”. He also said that elections are not just for victory or defeat for the BJP, but about expanding its ideology.

