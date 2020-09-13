Amit Shah Admitted To AIIMS Weeks After Testing Negative For COVID-19: Reports

Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Vande Parameswaran' event to pay tribute to veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'Pracharak' P Parameswaran at NDMC Convention Centre, on March 8, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A few weeks after Home Minister Amit Shah tested negative for the novel coronavirus, he has been re-admitted to AIIMS, Delhi again.

According to a report on Times of India, though Shah is being kept in CN Towers where VVIPs are admitted and is under the medical supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, director of the hospital, authorities have not confirmed the news yet.

According to a report on The Indian Express, Shah had been admitted to AIIMS on August 14, days after he recovered from COVID-19 for post-COVID care and related ailments. Called, ‘long haulers’, several people who contract the infection, have showed side effects and other illnesses till long after they have tested negative for the virus.

When Shah was admitted last time, he had complained of fatigue and body aches.