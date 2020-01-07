Amit Shah Confirms 52 Lakh Desperate Indians Mistook BJP's CAA Number For A Lonely Woman

At every recent rally and public event, Home Minister Amit Shah has talked about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and accused the Opposition of misleading the public. At an event in Delhi on Monday, he asked the crowd to pull out their phones and give a missed call to the number BJP has shared for people to call and show support for the CAA.

He later told reporters that over 52 lakh calls were received by the BJP on the number till 8 pm on Monday. Huffpost India had earlier reported how several Twitter accounts shared the phone number, pretending to be a lonely, bored woman asking people to call it.

Some other Twitter accounts had claimed people could get free Netflix subscription for six months by calling the number. Shah had to intervene and rubbish claims that the number belonged to Netflix and the streaming service also tweeted calling it fake.

After Shah claimed 52 lakh calls have been received, Twitter users wondered if people got the free Netflix subscription and some asked if the Election Commission was planning to conduct elections via missed calls.