09/11/2020 7:21 PM IST | Updated 5 hours ago

Alibag Court Allows Police To Question Arnab Goswami In Taloja Jail For Three Hours Everyday

The sessions court has adjourned the revision plea filed by the Republic TV chief against CJM order till Tuesday.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: In another setback to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, a court in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday allowed the Maharashtra police to question him for three hours every day in the jail.

The sessions court has adjourned the revision plea filed by the Republic TV chief against CJM order till Tuesday. 

Goswami was arrested on November 4 in a case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018 and is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai after a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court sent him on 14 days of judicial custody on the same day.

Earlier on Monday, the Bombay High Court had rejected his interim bail application and also termed the further investigation into the Anvay Naik case as legal.

The sessions court will continue the hearing on Tuesday on the maintainability of Goswami’s revision plea.

