Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Delivers Yet Another Takedown After Trump's Rally Insult

US President Donald Trump keeps pumping out the insults, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) just keeps knocking them right back at him.

At a campaign rally Monday in Lititz, Pennsylvania, the president tossed out some of his go-to attacks against the progressive lawmaker and her proposals to combat climate change.

“A great student of the environment — I don’t think she ever took an environmental course in college,” he said. “She did go to college, right?”

Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from Boston University with degrees in economics and international relations, argued that plenty of people without a college education could run the country better than Trump has. She slammed him and his fellow Republicans for their elitist attitude toward people without degrees, such as food service workers, calling it “classist & disgusting.”

She also pointed out that as college tuition continues to rise, degrees begin to measure privilege more than competence.