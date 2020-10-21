Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plays 'Among Us’ On Twitch, Breaks The Internet

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was the talk of the Internet on Tuesday night as she live-streamed popular online game Among Us on Twitch, playing alongside Twitch and YouTube personalities like Pokimane, Jack Septic Eye and Hasanabi.
She even got fellow Democratic congresswoman and member of “The Squad” Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in on the fun.
Ocasio-Cortez, who took to Twitch as a way to encourage young Americans to vote in the upcoming election, had asked her Twitter followers on Monday if anyone was keen to play Among Us with her “to get out the vote.”
She said she’d never played the multiplayer game before but that it looked like “a lot of fun.”
Omar, as well as several gaming personalities, promptly expressed their interest — and just before 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday, they joined Ocasio-Cortez on Twitch to play the game.
As Newsweek noted, the congresswoman’s livestream quickly became the night’s most-watched stream on Twitch with more than 400,000 viewers.
Social media was abuzz with comments by excited youngsters (and their parents) as they watched and marveled at Ocasio-Cortez’s gaming prowess ― and her ability to connect with young people.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), another Squad member, said her sons enjoyed watching her colleagues duke it out online.
“They think this is the coolest thing ever & are trying to convince me to get with the program,” she wrote.