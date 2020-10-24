These Wildlife Photographer Of The Year Pics Are Just What We Needed

While 2020 has been defined by the pandemic for us humans, the animal kingdom has been gloriously oblivious.
This year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has highlighted that it’s business as usual for the natural world, with a hungry fox and a zen-like proboscis monkey among the striking images captured on camera.
The Duchess of Cambridge, patron of the Natural History Museum and a keen photographer herself, announced the winner in the London tourist attraction’s famous Hintze Hall.
Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov scooped the coveted top prize with his image The Embrace, showing a Siberian tiger hugging a fir tree. Here are some of the other category-winning images:
