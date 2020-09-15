Alan And Thaha's Parents Hail Court Order: 'Felt Crushed When CPI(M) Turned Against Us'

Special Arrangement Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal

It has been more than 10 months since a police sub-inspector took law student Alan Shuhaib, 20, and journalism graduate Thaha Fazal, 24, into custody from Kottayithazham, on the outskirts of Kozhikode city in North Kerala. They were accused of being active members of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist). The outrage generated by the arrest—the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was slapped on the two young men—had put the Kerala government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, on the backfoot after even Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) members and allies criticised it. Both Alan and Thaha also turned out to be CPI(M) members, though they were later expelled. In December 2019, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the state government’s protests. On Friday afternoon, Alan and Thaha were released from the Viyyur central jail in Thrissur after an NIA court granted them bail with stringent conditions. In the order, the judge said the young men weren’t involved in any act of violence. “We are extremely happy with the judge’s order. The boys will abide by all the bail conditions,” Sabitha, Alan’s mother, told HuffPost India.

Thaha’s mother Jameela Abdulla said the court order has not just granted bail to the duo but also protected them from the charges of sedition and terror activities. “This verdict is the answer to my cries for long. We are a poor Muslim family which always supported CPI(M). I, my ailing husband and my elder son are CPI(M) members, just like Thaha. We felt crushed when the party turned against us and our sons in this case blown out of proportion by a set of police officials,’’ said Jameela. The court has issued stringent conditions for the students’ release, including submission of their passports and reporting regularly to the police station and warned against any association with CPI (Maoist), which was banned in 2009. At a time when activists across the country are being summoned or arrested on flimsy grounds, the NIA court’s strong judgment gives hope. The development may also force the Vijayan government once again to clear its stance over why the two young men were arrested, imprisoned and slapped with UAPA, a law that the CPI(M) has criticised.

From ‘Hello Bastar’ to Gadgil pamphlet The FIR registered by the Pantheerankavu police station on 2 November 2019 says that Alan and Thaha, along with a third person named Usman, were found by the sub-inspector and his team at a busy market “under suspicious circumstances”. Usman ran away on seeing the police, while the other two were taken into custody. When the police checked Alan’s bag, they found a notice demanding implementation of the famous Madhav Gadgil Committee Report on Western Ghats, along with several pamphlets condemning the alleged encounter killing of four suspected Maoists inside Manjakketty forests of Attappady region in Palakkad by Kerala police. The bag also had printed materials demanding resolution of the land alienation issue of tribals in Wayanad and hand-written notes on increasing social inequality. A copy of political magazine Maruvakku, a spiral notebook with notes in code language, a pocket diary and a letter pad with notes on the right to dissent were also in the bag. Thaha’s plastic file had printouts detailing the CPI(Maoist) central committee’s perspective on caste issues in India, apart from a copy of a book by Marxist revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg. Over the next few hours, the police registered cases against Alan, Thaha and the absconding Usman, terming them members of the banned terrorist organisation and accusing them of distributing Maoist literature in Kottayithazham and nearby areas. They were also charged with Sections 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of UAPA.

That same night, the police conducted raids at the houses of the two men. At Alan’s house, only his mobile phone was seized. When Thaha was taken to his house for raid, police claimed that the accused shouted slogans supporting the extremists’ ideology of Maoism. 18 items were seized from his house, including a personal diary, a CPI(Maoist) publication and a copy of journalist Rahul Pandita’s best-seller Hello Bastar, a book about India’s Maoist movement. In addition, police officials seized two bottles of paint and a set of drawing papers from the house, saying this too was used for creating Maoist literature. From their laptops, the police found video clips on Kashmir, fake encounter killings of Maoists, the constitution and party programme of CPI (Maoist) and other material. However, the police failed to trace any incriminating material from the Facebook and email accounts of the duo. According to the FIR, Usman, who is still in hiding, was already facing three criminal cases over distribution of Maoist literature. On December 16, 2019, NIA took over the case, since the accused were facing UAPA charges, and completed its investigation without making any headway.

