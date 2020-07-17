CAA Protests: Akhil Gogoi, Under Treatment For COVID-19, Gets Bail In 3 Cases

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Anti-corruption and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi being produced at an NIA court in Guwahati in January 2020.

GUWAHATI — Activist Akhil Gogoi was on Thursday granted bail by the Gauhati High Court in three cases lodged by the Assam Police in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in December last year.

However, he will remain in jail for the cases being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Hearing the bail applications in the three cases registered at Chabua police station in Dibrugarh district, Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak granted bail to the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader.

Gogoi’s advocate Santanu Borthakur said: “Now he has got bail in all cases, except the two NIA cases. The hearing in one of these two cases will start in the next few days. We hope the court will grant bail to him.“

The three cases, for which Gogoi was arrested on May 29 while he was already in jail, were related to burning of a post office, a circle office and a branch of the United Bank of India in Chabua during the protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.