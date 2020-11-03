Air India Says All Passengers Had Negative Covid Reports After 19 On Wuhan Flight Test Positive

After 19 Indian passengers, on a flight from New Delhi to China’s Wuhan under the Vande Bharat Mission, tested positive for Covid-19, an Air India official said that all passengers had a negative report before boarding.

The 30 October Air India flight, the sixth operated by India to China in recent months and the first to Wuhan, brought 277 Indians from New Delhi and evacuated 157 on its return.

Besides the 19 Indians who tested positive, officials told PTI that antibodies were found in the tests of 39 others.

Air India said in a statement that all its passengers to Wuhan had boarded the flight from Delhi with Covid negative reports from certified labs. “Air India strictly adheres to all the safety protocol laid down by the regulatory bodies and conforms to requirements at destination airports.”

There is no question of passengers boarding any of our flight without valid Covid negative reports, it added.