Ahmedabad Shuts Down For A Week, Paramilitary Forces Deployed

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police officials patrol a street during lockdown in Ahmedabad on April 19, 2020,

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday decided to shut all shops — except those selling milk and medicine — till 15 May.

Gujarat reported 382 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 291 in Ahmedabad alone, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 6,625, according to The Indian Express.

In an order on Wednesday, Mukesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad, said all shops selling groceries will also be closed till 15 May.

The AMC also took steps to set up 1,000 more beds for coronavirus patients across nine private hospitals, and create 500-bed capacity COVID care centres in private hotels in each ward of the city to accommodate the rising number of patients, PTI reported.

Principal Secretary (Health) Ravi was quoted as saying by PTI that the Gujarat government has roped in a team of specialists, including experts in the field of critical care, to improve recovery rate.