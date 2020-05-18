Ahmedabad: Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra Transferred, Cases Cross 8,000

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger before the departure of a special train service from Ahmedabad.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat rose to 11,380 after 391 new cases were reported on Sunday, a health department official told PTI. The number of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 8,420 with 276 more people testing positive.

The state has the highest death toll in the country, after Maharashtra, at 659.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra was on Sunday transferred to the post of commissioner, rural development.Senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar, who was handling the charge while Nehra was in quarantine, will take over, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Nehra went into a two-week quarantine on 5 May after he came in contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted on 9 May that he tested negative for coronavirus.