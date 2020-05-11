Only Milk And Medicine: Ahmedabad's Chaotic Lockdown Cuts Off Residents' Ration Supply

People in Ahmedabad have been struggling to buy provisions since the government suddenly announced a complete lockdown till 15 May to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The total confirmed cases in Ahmedabad have jumped to 5,818 after 278 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday alone, an official of the state health department told PTI. According to the health ministry update on Monday, Gujarat has 8,194 confirmed coronavirus cases. It is also one of the states where the Union health ministry has sent a central team. The team, the ministry said, will support the state health department in implementation of containment measures in affected areas.

On 6 May, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) announced it would shut all shops in the city — except those selling milk and medicine — till 15 May. There were reports of long queues outside shops and traffic jams soon after the announcement as people rushed out to buy essentials.

Vipul Pandya, General Secretary of the Ahmedabad-based Bandkham Mazdoor Sangathan, a trade union, rued the lack of planning before announcing the shutdown. “It’s a major problem because workers are not getting any ration. The government has been of no help, they are not providing any ration. If a lockdown is announced suddenly, it’s the government’s responsibility to at least give out food packets,” he told HuffPost India.

Earlier, he said, activists would collect donations and send grocery kits to people who needed them. However, with all grocery shops now shut, even this has become impossible, he said. Pandya added that workers on construction sites have complained of not having enough food and the government should have ensured they got ration during the lockdown.