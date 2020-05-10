Ahmedabad Coronavirus Update: AIIMS Experts Visit Hospital As Cases Cross 5,000

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images Security personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) patrol during the lockdown in Ahmedabad on May 9, 2020.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat soared to 7,796 as of Sunday morning, the Union health ministry said in its update. Ahmedabad alone reported 280 new cases on Saturday, taking the case count to 5,540, a health department official was quoted as saying by PTI.

As the number of cases continue to rise in Gujarat, the Union health ministry on Saturday said a central team, comprising a senior official from the MoHFW, a joint secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert, will be deployed in the state. The central teams are also being sent to nine other states which have seen as huge number of coronavirus cases, the ministry said in a statement.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Soneja of AIIMS Department of Medicine visited a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday and interacted with doctors.

Guleria said the stigma attached to coronavirus was contributing to the high mortality rate as people delay getting examined for fear of being quarantined and stigmatised as infection carrier, PTI reported.