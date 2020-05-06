Admin Of Instagram Group 'Bois Locker Room' Arrested

NEW DELHI — Delhi Police’s Cyber cell has arrested the admin of the Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’, officials said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a juvenile, who was also a group member, was apprehended.

Ten members, including minors, of the Instagram group have also been identified, police said.

“The CyPAD unit has sought information about the alleged group and its members from Instagram. Their reply is awaited. The devices of the identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police.

The role of other group members is also being ascertained, he said.

The minor members of the group are being dealt with as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, police officials said.