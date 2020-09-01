British singer Adele is being accused of cultural appropriation for a new look she sported on Instagram Sunday.

Adele was celebrating the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual London event promoting Caribbean culture and interracial tolerance. The event went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Adele posted a photo to mark the occasion.

The photo shows the singer wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top with her hair tied in Bantu knots, which are traditionally won by Black women.