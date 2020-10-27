Adele Faces Backlash Over Saturday Night Live Sketch About African Sex Tourism

Adele has been called out over one of the sketches that appeared in the episode of Saturday Night Live she guest hosted over the weekend.

Adele presented SNL for the first time on Saturday, and took part in a skit with regulars Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner, which saw them playing three middle-aged women who had come to Africa after divorcing their husbands.

The four-minute sketch – billed as a “message from the tourism board of Africa” – saw the characters speaking about African men they had encountered using sexual innuendo, referring to “tribesmen” and “massive bamboo”.

While they spoke, shirtless Black actors were seen walking in the background on the arm of white women and, in one instance, carrying a white woman on their shoulders.

NBC Adele's involvement in the sketch has come under fire.

After footage of the sketch was posted online on Sunday morning, many voiced their disappointment that Adele took part in it, suggesting the clip fetishises Black men and perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

Others suggested the sketch was particularly distasteful to air at a time when #EndSARS protests are ongoing in Nigeria.

That Africa skit was tone def, insensitive and inappropriate. Men and women in Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and The Democratic Republic of the Congo are fighting for their lives and to reduce the continent as sexual destination for white women is shameful. #SNL — Kamala’s Flat Iron (@GoldingGirl617) October 25, 2020

That Adele SNL sketch about going to Africa to find Black men. pic.twitter.com/Ovymvt3ngG — Marianne Sunshine (@MissMSunshine_) October 26, 2020

@Adele, babes have u no idea whats going on in Africa?. Surly u have African friends who can educate you. #SNL jokes were tasteless and the wrong time babe. #smh!

Bring out that album insted. — Vana♥Young♥Lioness (@vana87) October 26, 2020

I was so excited for @nbcsnl with #Adele hosting but I HATE that they did a skit about fetishizing black men and visiting Africa to exercise that fetish WHILE Africa is fucking suffering right now. Horrible timing/missed opportunity to bring awareness #EndSARS #AfricaIsBleeding — Neriah Kharece (@Neriah_K) October 26, 2020

Also I hope people don’t get mad with #AdeleOnSNL because it wasn’t her she didn’t write the script BUT homegirl was laughing a little too hard BUT she just arrives and says what they tell her to say in a Cue Card so it’s not all on her. #SNL #EndSARS #AfricaIsBleeding — Neriah Kharece (@Neriah_K) October 26, 2020

Never thought I’d hate Adele and stop watching SNL but I really think that was an innappropriate sketch about “Africa” — Masheke 🤙🏾 Made in 🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲 (@MashekeMalimba) October 26, 2020

@nbcsnl @Adele The Africa skit wasn’t funny and most definitely wasn’t appropriate, especially with everything going on in Nigeria. Please stop promoting stereotypes and the fetishization/hyper-sexualization of black people. — Ava Marie BLM ALL THE WAY (@AvaMari93699497) October 25, 2020

I know SNL is hit and miss. A lot of misses.

But this African Tourism sketch is horrendous.



And I’ve always backed Adele, but this is so wrong.

Unoriginal, unfunny and leans too much into offensive stereotypes without educating, yawn. — freedom & veg (@edgarallanglow) October 25, 2020

That "Africa" #SNL sketch was Not Good. It portrayed bad stereotypes of black men and objectified them which is truly just not funny. — Matteo Boyd Voted Absentee, Go Vote (@matteo_boyd) October 25, 2020

A skit about white women going to Africa for sex tourism with Adele breaking character constantly because she can’t control her laughter. Really??? — Mayra Mejia (She/Her) (@MayraTweeets) October 25, 2020

During the scene, which aired live, Adele was seen repeatedly struggling to say her lines through her laughter, which many also found insensitive.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Adele and Saturday Night Live for comment.

Back in August, the Someone Like You singer faced a backlash from many critics who accused her of cultural appropriation, after she posted a photo of herself celebrating Notting Hill Carnival in an outfit consisting of a Jamaican flag-print bikini, gold jewellery and Bantu knots.

Adele did not address the controversy at the time, but did receive public support from a number of high-profile figures, including politician David Lammy, the MP for Tottenham, where the Grammy-winning star was raised.