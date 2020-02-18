Adele Brings Down The House At Best Friend's Wedding With Rare Performance

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Adele performed at her best friend's wedding over the weekend.

Say hello to the most in-demand wedding singer in the world: Adele.

The British superstar took a break from making us all wait for her next album ― more on that later ― for an impromptu performance at her best friend’s wedding in London over the weekend.

The multi-platinum singer’s longtime bestie Laura Dockrill tied the knot with The Maccabees musician Hugo White on Saturday night. After reportedly officiating the wedding, Adele basically turned the reception at Masons Arms pub into a full-blown concert.

In videos taken at the party, Adele is seen performing her breakout hit “Rolling in the Deep,” as well as covers of the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” and Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free,” while backed by a full band.