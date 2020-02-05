Actor Vijay Questioned By IT Officials On Sets Of 'Master'

Actor Vijay was on Wednesday questioned by Income Tax officials in connection with an alleged case of tax evasion, according to reports.

Vijay was questioned on the sets of his next film Master in Neyveli, according to The Hindu. The shooting has been cancelled for the day, the report added, and it will begin again on Thursday.

The inquiry is related to his movie Bigil. I-T officials are also conducting searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which produced Bigil, according to The Newsminute.

The summons, the report added, was reportedly issued over the actor’s income after the success of Bigil. IT sources told The Newsminute that the questioning relates to the actor’s salary for the movie as well as the profits garnered by Bigil.