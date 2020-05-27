Aarogya Setu App Source Code For Google’s Android Smartphones Made Public

NEW DELHI — India said on Tuesday it was making public the source code of its coronavirus contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu for Google’s Android smartphones, a move digital rights activists said will boost the security of users.

The bulk of India’s roughly 500 million smartphone users have Android devices and the source code for the app’s iOS version will be released in the next two weeks, India’s tech ministry said in a statement.

“Transparency, privacy and security have been the core design principles of Aarogya Setu since its inception. And opening the source code up to the developer community signifies the government of India’s continuing commitment to these principles,” Amitabh Kant, CEO of the government think-tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference.