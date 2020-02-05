AAP's Satyendar Jain Looks For Third Win From Delhi's Shakur Basti

An architect by profession, Jain began his political career after he got involved in Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement. This is his second term as health minister.

Jain is contesting against Congress candidate Dev Raj Arora and BJP candidate SC Vats. In 2015, Jain had won with 51,530 votes and in 2013, he had won with 40,232 votes.

Satyendar Jain, the minister of health, industries, power, PWD, home and urban development, and sitting AAP MLA from Delhi’s Shakur Basti is looking to win the seat for a second time.

A few months before the campaigning began for Delhi elections, the minister had told Huffpost India’s Akshita Jain that the aim of the AAP was to fight the elections on the basis of their work. “We want to fight these elections only and only on the strength of our work. If they vote for work, they will get even more work in the next five years. People voted for politics in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections and are suffering the consequences of having to wait months for their work to get done,” Jain had said.

Jain was also very confident about the polls during the time of the interview in November, but this was before Shaheen Bagh was put under the spotlight by the BJP as an election issue.

While air pollution becomes a major issue during winters, Jain had said that the AAP government had take several measures to curb air pollution in the city. “Generators, run using fossil fuels — gasoline and diesel — which are known for releasing pollutants, have been shut down because we made electricity available to the public 24*7. We have also made it mandatory for construction sites and materials to be covered by tarpaulin. We have banned open [waste] burning and the four-day laser show on Diwali was also part of the efforts to reduce pollution and convey to the public that Diwali can be celebrated without crackers,” Jain had said.

He had said that there was no better chief minister for Delhi than Arvind Kejriwal.

