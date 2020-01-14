POLITICS
14/01/2020 7:26 PM IST

AAP Candidate List For Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi, Atishi From Kalkaji

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been fielded from Patparganj and Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar.

Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 6, 2020 in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of its candidates for the 2020 Delhi elections scheduled for 8 February. The results will be declared on 11 February. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi constituency while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj. 

AAP has also given a ticket to Atishi, who will fight the election from the Kalkaji constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Atishi lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi.

Raghav Chadha will contest the 2020 Delhi elections from Rajinder Nagar. He lost to his rival Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP from South Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections.

