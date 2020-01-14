AAP Candidate List For Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi, Atishi From Kalkaji

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 6, 2020 in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of its candidates for the 2020 Delhi elections scheduled for 8 February. The results will be declared on 11 February.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi constituency while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj.