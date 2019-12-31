A Secret Plan To Let Russia Join Nato Was Dismissed As 'Farcical', Declassified Papers Reveal

ASSOCIATED PRESS Russian Republic president Boris Yeltsin, right, and British prime minister John Major pose for photographers during a meeting in 1991.

Newly declassified documents reveal members of the UK government once considered plans to make Russia an associate member of Nato.

A memo from January 1995 shows defence secretary Malcolm Rifkind suggested there was an opportunity to change the relationship with Russia and Central Europe for the first time since the end of the Cold War, highlighting the political and military alliance as a possible means for doing so.

The note from Rifkind’s department identified how “integrating Russia into the European and Western family of nations in a realistic and sensitive way” was “the most difficult problem we face”.

The memo was written ahead of a Chequers summit discussing foreign policy and released among a tranche of declassified documents at the National Archives at Kew, PA Media reports.

It said making Boris Yeltsin’s Russia a full member of Nato would “always be impossible”, and said giving it an Article V guarantee – a core tenet of Nato’s founding treaty, committing to collective defence responsibilities – could prove difficult in sending forces to the farthest flung corners of Europe to fight on Russia’s vast borders.

A possible solution, it was claimed in the memo, was to “create a new category of Associate Member of Nato”, giving Russia a formal status to attend meetings but without the Article V guarantee.