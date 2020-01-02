'A Quiet Place: Part II' Trailer Suggests Humans Are The Real Monsters

The creators of “A Quiet Place” decided to make some noise by dropping the trailer to the film’s sequel on New Year’s Day.

The clip has lots of shots of the creepy monsters that appeared in the first movie, but also suggests a possible twist: Humans may be the real monsters.

The clip shows ﻿Emily Blunt’s character trying to keep her family alive without the help of her husband, who died in the 2018 original.

The family tries to avoid the creepy monsters with the help of a survivalist played by Cillian Murphy, but he doesn’t want to follow Blunt’s desire to help her fellow victims of the alien attack.

“The people that are left aren’t the kind of people worth saving,” he says cryptically.

Although John Krasinski’s character died in the first film, he directed and wrote the screenplay for the sequel, which is set to be released March 20.

You can see the trailer below: