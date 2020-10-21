Kamala Harris has made it clear she loves being “Momala” to her stepkids.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee is stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s son Cole and daughter Ella. Since marrying Emhoff in 2014, Harris has shared glimpses of her blended family experience.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up nine quotes about being a stepparent from Harris.

On Treading Carefully

“As a child of divorce, I knew how hard it could be when your parents start to date other people. And I was determined not to insert myself in their lives until Doug and I had established we were in this for the long haul. Children need consistency; I didn’t want to insert myself into their lives as a temporary fixture because I didn’t want to disappoint them. There’s nothing worse than disappointing a child.”

On Becoming “Momala”

“A few years later, when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term ‘stepmom.’ Instead they came up with the name ‘Momala.’”

On The Power Of Family

“My family means everything to me. I’ve had a lot of titles over my career and vice president will be great, but ‘Momala’ will always be the one that means the most.”

On Her First Time Meeting Cole And Ella

“When the day finally came, I had butterflies in my stomach. The plan was to go to a seafood hut off the Pacific Coast Highway called the Reel Inn, a favorite of the kids. On my way to meet Doug, I picked up a tin of cookies and tied a ribbon in a bow around them. I took a few deep breaths. I was excited, and I was nervous. I rehearsed what I would say. Would the kids think the cookies were really nice or really weird? Was the ribbon too much?”