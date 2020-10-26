You Need To Know The 8 Symptoms Of Breast Cancer That Aren't A Lump

One in 10 women in the UK have never checked their breasts for signs of cancer, a survey by Breast Cancer Now has revealed, and almost half (47%) don’t check their breasts regularly.

Asked what stops or prevents people from checking their breasts regularly, almost half (46%) said they forget to do so.

Breast Cancer Now said this is cause for “deep concern” when most cases of breast cancer – the most common cancer in women in the UK – are detected because women have spotted new or unusual changes to their breasts.

Anyone of any gender should be checking their breasts regularly, as men and non-binary people can also get breast cancer. Breast Cancer Now recommends doing a check at least every six weeks.

So, what are the signs to be aware of?

When asked more about why they aren’t doing regular breast checks, one fifth (21%) of women said they are ‘not confident’ about what new or unusual changes they should be looking for.

Manveet Basra, head of public health and wellbeing at Breast Cancer Now, says many women may know that a lump can be a possible symptom of breast cancer, but it’s “vital” to know that there are other signs to be aware of too.

These are:

A lump

Thickening of breast tissue that feels different from the rest of the breast

Nipple discharge

Dimpling or puckering of the skin of the breast (looks like orange peel)

The breast looking red or inflamed

Swelling in the upper chest or armpit

A change in breast size or shape

Your nipple becomes inverted or changes shape

Constant pain in your breast or armpit

While most breast changes won’t be cancer, it’s crucial you get any new or unusual breast changes checked by your GP right away.

Ron Chapple via Getty Images

How to do a breast check

You should do a breast check every six weeks if possible. It might help to set a reminder on your phone if you often forget to do it. Making this part of your routine – such as in the shower or when you apply moisturiser – can help you to remember to do it regularly, suggests Basra.

She says there’s “no special technique” for doing a check. You should feel your breasts regularly to get to know what’s normal for you, so you can spot any new or unusual changes. A breast check should also include your armpits and the area up to your collarbone for any changes.

If you do notice something’s amiss, book an appointment to see your GP, who will also need to check your breast area.

The charity is encouraged that 87% of women who have not had breast cancer said they would visit a doctor if they noticed a new or unusual breast change to get this checked. Some said they wouldn’t, however, due to feelings of awkwardness or embarrassment, being too busy, or not wanting to bother their GP in the pandemic.

GP surgeries are currently running with extra safety measures in place to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19. They are urging people with any symptoms of cancer to book an appointment.

Getting any symptoms checked is hugely important – and the sooner you do it, the better the outcome if it is a sign of cancer.