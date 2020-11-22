7 Best Underrated Malayalam Movies To Watch Online

HuffPost India Ann Augustin and Fahadh Faasil in Artist.

In this list are Malayalam films that didn’t light up the box office, or even receive awards from critics. Nevertheless, on the right day and when you are in the right mood, these movies can tell you beautiful tales that lie somewhere between quirky and intense. And the best part is, they are all streaming online.

1) Varnyathil Aashanka (MX Player): In a village in central Kerala live four thieves with their own distinctive brand of quirkiness. When they attempt to rob a local jewellery shop, they are joined by another fascinating character, Dayanandan. He is a slacker who keeps getting short shrift from his wife but eventually turns out to be the craftiest of the lot. Once there he quickly turns the tables in his favour. Directed by Sidharth Bharathan and written by Thrissur Gopalji, it is the element of surprise, spontaneous humour and unexpected thrills that keep us excitedly invested in this heist thriller, supported by some superb performances from Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kunchacko Boban and Shine Tom Chacko. It’s unfortunate that the film never got the audience it deserved.

2) Lukka Chuppi (MX Player): After 14 years, a college reunion brings together six friends at a quaint resort where they let their hair down, reviving days of yore, friendship, and love. While their spouses get accustomed to their partners’ friends, the friends are going deeper into their own lives as there are unresolved issues between them. The narrative gradually allows us to warm up to the characters and their complexities. There is Raghuram (Jayasurya), who is in the middle of a marital discord; Sidharth (Murali Gopy) who still has not gotten over his college sweetheart; Rafeek (Joju George) who is kept on a tight leash by his wife; Felix, a priest; Radhika the college heartthrob; and Benny, who drives a rickshaw. A great debut by Bash Mohammed (written by Gafoor Arackkal) that never got its due. Perhaps the cheesy title proved to be a deterrent.

3) Artist (Amazon Prime Video): In this movie, based on Paritosh Uttam’s novel Dreams in Prussian Blue, Shyamaprasad tailors the story around two art students, Michael and Gayathri, who fall in love and decide to live together against their parents wishes. But when an accident robs Michael of his eyesight, Gayathri is left to fend for both of them. When the pressure of shouldering all the responsibilities falls on her, she finds herself lying to please Michael. The deceit soon finds its due course, ending the love story. With fabulous performances from Ann Augustine and Fahadh Faasil, this one is a must watch.

4) Hey Jude (Amazon Prime Video): Director Shyamaprasad’s attempt at feel-good revolves around Jude, who has Asperger’s syndrome, and his daily battles with a world which is unable to fathom him. But life turns brighter when he shifts to Goa with his parents and meets Cris, a musician, who is bipolar. The film traces the journey of Jude and Cris and how they help in finding each other. A fabulously nuanced Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Trisha, and a host of supporting actors, along with interesting music and effective frames make this a film worth your time.

5) Vedivazhipadu (MX Player): Attukal Pongala, an annual 10-day festival where women devotees gather in Thiruvananthapuram to offer prasadam to the Goddess, turns out to be the milieu for a genre that is rare for Malayalam cinema—sex comedy. With their wives busy at the festival, three men decide to hire a sex worker and indulge in their fantasies. Each man comes with his own backstories and intricacies. Rahul (Murali Gopy) seems to have a happy marriage with wife Radhika, a homemaker; Pradeep (Sreejith Ravi) is insecure about his sophisticated partner and fantasizes about Radhika; and Sanjay feels inadequate around his successful journalist wife. The debut directorial of Shambu Purushothaman, the film cleaves open the moral hypocrisy, chauvinism, and ego of the male psyche and how it plays out in marriages. The laughs are few and far between (less verbal humour) but an audacious and intriguing attempt nevertheless.

6) Love 24/7 (Hotstar): Sreebala K. Menon’s directorial debut is set against the backdrop of broadcast media, bringing into focus the ruthless competitiveness of the profession, the challenges of breaking news and the daily struggles of a television news journalist. There are two interesting love stories running in parallel—a young journalist couple and an elderly couple. The writing is solid as Menon wades through the narrative without any glitches, putting together well-etched characters, along with some light humour. The media representation is fairly accurate, surprisingly steers clear of stereotypes, and shows some thorough research. An assured debut that remained largely unnoticed.

7) Arike (Amazon Prime Video): Once again Shyamaprasad adapts a short story by Sunil Gangopadhyay about Shantanu and Kalpana, who are madly in love with each other, and their friend Anuradha who plays the cupid in their lives. Kalpana is flighty, the only child of a rich businessman, and seems to be in love with the idea of love, a fact which is revealed when she changes her mind as the next suitor comes. But Kalpana means the world to the orphaned Shantanu. It’s an interesting narrative around the intricacies of love and relationships, with some fine performances. Maybe the starkness of the narrative failed to connect with a wider audience.