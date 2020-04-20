NEWS
20/04/2020 3:24 PM IST | Updated 4 hours ago

53 Journalists Test Positive For Coronavirus In Mumbai

A total of 167 Journalists were tested for Covid-19 and BMC health committee members said the number could increase.

Policemen in hazmat suits at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums in Mumbai.

At least 53 journalists in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number is likely to go up, officials said on Monday.

Shiv Sena leader and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health committee member Amey Ghole told HuffPost India that samples of 167 Mumbai journalists had been collected for the test.

“Out of 167 samples, 53 have come positive for COVID 19. The number could go up,” Ghole told HuffPost India.

These 53 journalists include reporters, cameramen of news channels and photojournalists.

