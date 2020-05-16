24 Migrant Labourers Killed Uttar Pradesh Accident

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Stranded migrant workers head to a temporary shelter home inside Tau Devi Lal Stadium after Gurugram Police dispersed their gathering on the road amid lockdown, on May 15, 2020 in Gurugram

At least 24 migrant laborers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Both the trucks were carrying the laborers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said.

“The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 36 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with another truck.

The accident took place on Saturday between 3.00 am and 3.30 am,” Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav told PTI.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Elaborating on the incident, Yadav said, “The trailer truck hit the other vehicle, which was coming from Delhi and heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control.“

The chief minister, in a statement released by the state government, directed the divisional commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give a report on the cause of the accident immediately.