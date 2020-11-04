US Election Night Is Proving To Be Too Much For Cardi B (And Lots Of Other Celebs) To Handle

It’s all proving to be a bit too much for many of us – celebs included...

Cardi B’s nerves are so fraught that she’s taken to smoking not one, not two, but thee cigarettes simultaneously (don’t try this at home, kids)

Can somebody get James Corden a paper bag?

Breathe.

Breathe.

In through the nose.

Out through the mouth.

Keep. It. Together. X — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 4, 2020

We really hope Chrissy Teigen is wrong on this occasion...

It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

And the early exit polls are all feeling a little too familiar for Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid...

Morning all. Anyone else having a shot of deja vu with their coffee? — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 4, 2020

And her co-host...

This is starting to feel a lot like 2016 all over again.... — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2020

We hope Rylan Clark-Neal doesn’t have any plans today...

Ffs I really should sleep, but... #ElectionNight — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 4, 2020

CNN is so intense. I feel like I should be smoking a cigar wearing a flat cap 2phones in either hand shouting BUY SELL very loud for no reason and hate my life. But I’m in it — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 3, 2020

Ignorance is bliss for Kirstie Allsopp...

Switch to @BBCRadio4 kids, seriously. It’s easier to not watch. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) November 4, 2020

And Drag Race star Trixie Mattel is speaking our thoughts...

After the last four years, how is this even close? — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) November 4, 2020