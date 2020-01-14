2012 Delhi Gang-Rape Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Curative Petitions Of Convicts

The convicts will now have the option to file a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind, according to The Indian Express .

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions of two convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. A Delhi court had issued death warrants last week against all four convicts in the case and said they would be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail.

The five judges were unanimous that there was no merit in the curative petitions filed by Mukesh and Vinay last week.

“The applications for stay of execution of death sentence are also rejected. We have gone through the Curative Petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs. Ashok Hurra & Another, reported in 2002 (4) SCC 388. Hence, the Curative Petitions are dismissed,” the bench said.

The bench headed by Justice NV Ramana included Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

(With PTI inputs)