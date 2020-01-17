2012 Delhi Gang-Rape Case: President Rejects Mercy Plea Of Convict

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected a mercy plea filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

The rejection came soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs forwarded the mercy petition to the President, recommending its rejection, officials told PTI.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts, had filed the mercy plea on Tuesday after the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition filed by him.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor had sent the mercy petition to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

(With PTI inputs)