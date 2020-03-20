2012 Delhi Gang-Rape And Murder Convicts Hanged To Death

AFP via Getty Images (L/R): Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta as they arrive for an appearance at The High Court in New Delhi on September 24, 2013.

NEW DELHI — India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women. The men were executed at dawn in Tihar jail, on the outskirts of the capital, two prison officials said. Hundreds of police were deployed outside the jail to control a crowd that waited to celebrate the execution. Some held placards that read “Justice for women” and “Hang the culprits.” The crime, which happened on the night of December 16, 2012, sparked massive protests and global outrage. “Today, justice has been done after seven years,” the victim’s mother told reporters outside the prison. “I salute Indian judiciary and thank god for hearing our prayers...my daughter’s soul can now rest in peace.”